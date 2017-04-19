Big Boi Announces New Album Boomiverse, New Song Featuring Adam Levine Coming Tomorrow

Big Boi took to Instagram to announce his new album Boomiverse, his first solo outing since 2012’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors. (He released a collaborative project with Phantogram titled Big Grams in 2015.) The album will feature Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Jeezy, and Killer Mike. “Mic Jack,” which features Levine, will debut on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show tomorrow at 12:30 p.m.

While his usually reclusive OutKast partner Andre 3000 had a somewhat busy 2016, Big Boi has been mostly quiet since the release of Big Grams. He most recently rapped a couple of bars with Killer Mike on an episode of HBO’s Animals. Boomiverse is “Coming Soon,” according to Big Boi’s Instagram post.

#New Album #BOOMIVERSE Coming Soon! A post shared by Big Boi (@therealbigboi) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:52am PDT