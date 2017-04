Beach Fossils have reappeared with a second single, “Saint Ivy,” taken from their upcoming album Somersault. Like the video for first single “This Year,” the “Saint Ivy” clip was shot around the Lower East Side and the band’s home Brooklyn. This time, band members and several more people lip sync and dance to the song, which features lush strings and a flute solo.

Somersault is out June 2. Watch “Saint Ivy” (really watch it, it’s nice) below.