New Music: At the Drive In – “Hostage Stamps”

The reunited At the Drive In have released “Hostage Stamps,” another new song from their upcoming album in • ter a • li • a. It comes with an accompanying animated video, directed by Rob Shaw and Damon Locks, which stages a dystopian narrative. Watch it below. Previously they shared “Incurably Innocent” and “Governed by Contagions.” The band’s last album was 2000’s Relationship of Command.

At the Drive In will tour beginning in May; find their dates here. Their new album is out May 5.