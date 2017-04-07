Arca’s Sweeping Self-Titled Album Is Now Available for Streaming

Arca’s self-titled third full-length marks a major development in his short and intriguing career: It’s the first record to feature raw, untreated vocals from the shapeshifting electronic composer and producer. (It’s also a SPIN Essential.) A string of operatic advance singles were released, and now fans can hear the album in full. Arca dropped today via XL Recordings as a physical release and on the major streaming platforms. Hear it below via Spotify.