Over a year after dropping his breakthrough album Malibu, Anderson .Paak has released another remix of the project’s single “Come Down.” This time the jam features verses from fellow Californians Ty Dolla $ign and ScHoolboy Q, who was already featured on the album’s “Am I Wrong.” This is the second “Come Down” remix following the T.I.-featuring one from last summer. Listen to the most recent version on Apple Music.