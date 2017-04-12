Alt-J Announce North American Tour

Alt-J have announced a North American tour in light of their upcoming album Relaxer, out June 2. The band have already shared a few festival dates they will be playing this summer, including New York City’s Panorama and Lollapalooza Paris.

The US tour will start in October, beginning in Portland and ending in Houston. This is the band’s first album since the release of This Is All Yours in 2014. Recently, they added an interactive game on their website soundtracked by their new song “3WW.” Find their full tour schedule below.

Alt J:

06-16 London, England – O2 Arena

06-20 Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival

06-23 Scheessel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

06-25 Neuhausen, Germany – Southside Festival

06-28 Piazza Castello, Ferrara, Italy – Bands Apart

07-01 St Gallen, Switzerland – St Gallen Open Air

07-02 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

07-06 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive

07-07 Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07-08 Trencin, Slovakia – Pohoda Festival

07-09 Cheshire, England – Bluedot

07-11 Dublin, Ireland – Trinity College

07-15 Cluj-Napoca, Romania – Electric Castle Festival

07-19 Ostrava, Czech Republic – Colours of Ostrava

07-20 Wiesen, Austria – Out of the Woods

07-23 Paris, France – Lollapalooza

07-27 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

07-28 Boston, MA – Blue Hill Bank Pavilion

07-29 New York, NY – Panorama Music & Arts Festival

08-01 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

08-03 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theater

08-04 St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

08-07 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

08-09 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

08-13 Newquay, England – Boardmasters Festival

08-15 Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival

08-17 Trondheim, Norway – Pstereo

08-19 Lelystad, Netherlands – Lowlands

08-28 Kiev, Ukraine – Stereoplaza

08-30 Moscow, Russia – Stadium Live

08-31 St Petersburg, Russia – A2

09-02 Stockholm, Sweden – Popaganda

10-09 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10-12 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

10-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Thunderbird Sports Center

10-15 Edmonton, Alberta – Winspear Centre

10-17 Calgary, Alberta – Big Four Building

10-20 Minneapolis, MN – Roy Wilkins Auditorium

10-21 Indianapolis, IN – Murat at the Old National Centre

10-23 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

10-24 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

10-25 Columbus, OH – Express Live!

10-27 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

11-03 Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

11-04 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

11-06 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11-07 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theater

11-10 Miami, FL – The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason

11-14 Dallas, TX – Pavilion at Music Factory

11-15 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

11-17 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall