Alt-J Announce North American Tour
Alt-J have announced a North American tour in light of their upcoming album Relaxer, out June 2. The band have already shared a few festival dates they will be playing this summer, including New York City’s Panorama and Lollapalooza Paris.
The US tour will start in October, beginning in Portland and ending in Houston. This is the band’s first album since the release of This Is All Yours in 2014. Recently, they added an interactive game on their website soundtracked by their new song “3WW.” Find their full tour schedule below.
Alt J:
06-16 London, England – O2 Arena
06-20 Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival
06-23 Scheessel, Germany – Hurricane Festival
06-25 Neuhausen, Germany – Southside Festival
06-28 Piazza Castello, Ferrara, Italy – Bands Apart
07-01 St Gallen, Switzerland – St Gallen Open Air
07-02 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
07-06 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive
07-07 Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
07-08 Trencin, Slovakia – Pohoda Festival
07-09 Cheshire, England – Bluedot
07-11 Dublin, Ireland – Trinity College
07-15 Cluj-Napoca, Romania – Electric Castle Festival
07-19 Ostrava, Czech Republic – Colours of Ostrava
07-20 Wiesen, Austria – Out of the Woods
07-23 Paris, France – Lollapalooza
07-27 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
07-28 Boston, MA – Blue Hill Bank Pavilion
07-29 New York, NY – Panorama Music & Arts Festival
08-01 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
08-03 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theater
08-04 St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival
08-07 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
08-09 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
08-13 Newquay, England – Boardmasters Festival
08-15 Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival
08-17 Trondheim, Norway – Pstereo
08-19 Lelystad, Netherlands – Lowlands
08-28 Kiev, Ukraine – Stereoplaza
08-30 Moscow, Russia – Stadium Live
08-31 St Petersburg, Russia – A2
09-02 Stockholm, Sweden – Popaganda
10-09 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10-12 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
10-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Thunderbird Sports Center
10-15 Edmonton, Alberta – Winspear Centre
10-17 Calgary, Alberta – Big Four Building
10-20 Minneapolis, MN – Roy Wilkins Auditorium
10-21 Indianapolis, IN – Murat at the Old National Centre
10-23 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
10-24 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
10-25 Columbus, OH – Express Live!
10-27 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
11-03 Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
11-04 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
11-06 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11-07 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theater
11-10 Miami, FL – The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason
11-14 Dallas, TX – Pavilion at Music Factory
11-15 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
11-17 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall