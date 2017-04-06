Adele Sent a Good Gift to Harry Styles For His 21st Birthday

Former One Directioner and permanently hot teen Harry Styles is currently twenty-three years old; two years ago, he was twenty-one. For his 21st birthday, he got a nice present from Adele: a copy of her album, 21. The gift came with a special note from Adele: “I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck.”

Here was Styles’ reaction, as he told BBC: “Geez.”

Styles’ debut solo single is out tomorrow. Adele remains pretty funny, in a good way.

[Digital Spy]