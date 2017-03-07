Young Thug Allegedly Slapped a Woman for Getting Into an Argument With His Fiancée

Young Thug, who’s getting ready to tour with Future this spring, has been accused of slapping a woman outside of Atlanta’s Palace nightclub early Sunday morning, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. The accuser, 27-year-old Valerie Raven, reportedly told police she got into a verbal argument with Young Thug’s fiancée Jerrika Karlae early Sunday. The rapper allegedly intervened by hitting her on the left side of her face. Akbar said there were many witnesses, but Thug and Karlae left by the time the cops arrived.

Videos of the verbal altercation have surfaced, but there’s no footage of Thug actually hitting Akbar. However, a voice is heard saying, “She finna get paid,” hinting at a potential lawsuit.

TMZ reports Akbar has since filed a report for battery. Thug hasn’t commented on the allegations.

