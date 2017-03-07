News \
Young Thug Allegedly Slapped a Woman for Getting Into an Argument With His Fiancée
Young Thug, who’s getting ready to tour with Future this spring, has been accused of slapping a woman outside of Atlanta’s Palace nightclub early Sunday morning, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. The accuser, 27-year-old Valerie Raven, reportedly told police she got into a verbal argument with Young Thug’s fiancée Jerrika Karlae early Sunday. The rapper allegedly intervened by hitting her on the left side of her face. Akbar said there were many witnesses, but Thug and Karlae left by the time the cops arrived.
Videos of the verbal altercation have surfaced, but there’s no footage of Thug actually hitting Akbar. However, a voice is heard saying, “She finna get paid,” hinting at a potential lawsuit.
TMZ reports Akbar has since filed a report for battery. Thug hasn’t commented on the allegations.
Lame as fuck @thuggerthugger1 @thejerrikakarlae u talking all that shit threw the fucking car call thug to come save u ho u lame and too u fuck ass security guards yall right there acting lame @palaceatl by I got slap on your premises an your security standing there an let him slap me when this ho @thejerrikakarlae started with me u wrong I need yall to witness this palace security letting him slap me and the @atlpalace so lam they right there letting the nigga slap me
