New Music: Young M.A – “Hot Sauce”

Young M.A has released “Hot Sauce,” a new single. The new song follows the economic structure of “OOOUUU”: A sparse, twinkling instrumental filled in by charismatically delivered punchlines, including “She let me hit it out the park like I’m Babe Ruth” and “Shoutout to the girls who don’t wear sew-ins / Cause it’s all about my bitches with the wigs on.” “Hot Sauce” is set to appear on M.A’s EP Herstory, which doesn’t have a release date yet. For now, listen to “Hot Sauce” below.