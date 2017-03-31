New Music: YG Announces Re’d Up 3: Know Your Worth, Reunites With DJ Mustard for “Pop It, Shake It”

YG, who’s been putting out a steady stream of music over the past couple of months, backed away from his set-repping black consciousness to make a strip club anthem titled “Pop It, Shake It.” If it sounds Bay Area-flavored, it’s because DJ Mustard is back on production duties after being absent for Still Brazy.

DJ Mustard is also set to co-executive produce YG’s upcoming project Just Re’d Up 3, which is due later this year. Listen to “Pop It, Shake It’ below.