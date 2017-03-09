Video: Xiu Xiu – “Wondering”

Following videos for recent singles “Get Up” and “Jenny GoGo,” Xiu Xiu have released a video for “Wondering.” The track is one of the sunnier moments on last month’s FORGET, and its video finds the band sitting in a pair of hotel beds with candy cigarettes, popping balloons, and devising elaborate contraptions from nativity figurines. Pastel-dressed women light candles and drink colorful beverages, later jumping up and down on beds filled with baby powder. Watch the video below.