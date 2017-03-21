News \
Wyclef Jean Handcuffed by LAPD After Being Confused for Armed Robbery Suspect
Early Tuesday morning, Wyclef Jean was detained and handcuffed near his recording studio by LAPD officers looking for an armed robbery suspect. Two videos of the former Fugee in handcuffs were recorded and posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
“Ya’ll see the police have handcuffs on me,” Jean says in one. ”They just took off my Haitian bandana. That’s what’s going on with Wyclef in L.A. right now.”
In the second clip, Jean can be heard explaining to police that he’s a “recording artist.”
“Just so y’all know, I am going to sue the LAPD,” he adds. “Because you took off my hat, you put cuffs on me.”
A spokesperson for the LAPD told NBC News that officers were searching for “an armed black male wearing a gray- or dark-colored hoodie with a red bandana” following a robbery at a nearby gas station. Police said Jean was wearing a red bandana at the time of his detainment. CBS Los Angeles reports a suspect was later arrested with the gun used in the robbery.
Later this morning, Jean described the incident in more detail on Twitter.
Update, March 22: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which says its deputies were the ones who detained Jean, has issued an apology. The LAPD says its officers were not involved.