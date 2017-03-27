Wire’s New Album Silver/Lead Is Now Available for Streaming

At a time in their career when most other bands would be either in retirement or milking the reunion tour circuit for everything it’s worth, the UK post-punk pioneers Wire are still releasing new material at a steady clip, without so much as a hint of self-satisfaction or nostalgia. Their latest is Silver/Lead, their 15th studio album, which arrives on Friday March 31 via their own Pinkflag label. A few days earlier, the entire album is streaming via Noisey. Hear it below.