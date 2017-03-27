News \
Wilco Announce New U.S. Summer Tour Dates
Wilco have announced an expanded run of tour dates in the U.S. this summer, visiting Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois ahead of their own Solid Sound Festival, now in its fifth year at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, Massachusetts. This spring and summer, Wilco will also visit New Orleans’ Jazz Fest, Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires festival in Wisconsin, Madrid’s Mad Cool Fest, and Finland’s Pori Jazz Festival. In addition, Jeff Tweedy will play a pair of solo benefit shows at Chicago’s Vic Theatre next month.
See the updated tour dates below; most offer a handy “request song” feature through Wilco’s website.
Wilco tour dates 2017
March 21 – New York, New York @ Beacon Theatre
March 22 – New York, New York @ Beacon Theatre
March 24 – Knoxville, Tennessee @ Big Ears Festival
April 5 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
June 7 – Rochester Hills, Michigan @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater
June 8 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Stage AE
June 11 – Louisville, Kentucky @ Iroquois Amphitheater
June 13 – Indianapolis, Indiana @ White River State Park
June 14 – Rockford, Illinois @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
June 16-17 – Eau Claire, Wisconsin @ Eaux Claires Festival
June 18 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Riverside Theater
June 23-25 – North Adams, [email protected] Sound Festival
July 8 – Madrid, [email protected] Cool Festival
July 13 – Pori, Finland @ Pori Jazz Festival
July 28 – Camden, New Jersey @ XPoNential Music Festival
July 30 – Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point
August 11 – Denver, Colorado @ Velorama Festival