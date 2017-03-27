Wilco Announce New U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Wilco have announced an expanded run of tour dates in the U.S. this summer, visiting Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois ahead of their own Solid Sound Festival, now in its fifth year at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, Massachusetts. This spring and summer, Wilco will also visit New Orleans’ Jazz Fest, Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires festival in Wisconsin, Madrid’s Mad Cool Fest, and Finland’s Pori Jazz Festival. In addition, Jeff Tweedy will play a pair of solo benefit shows at Chicago’s Vic Theatre next month.

See the updated tour dates below; most offer a handy “request song” feature through Wilco’s website.

Wilco tour dates 2017

March 21 – New York, New York @ Beacon Theatre

March 22 – New York, New York @ Beacon Theatre

March 24 – Knoxville, Tennessee @ Big Ears Festival

April 5 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

June 7 – Rochester Hills, Michigan @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater

June 8 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Stage AE

June 11 – Louisville, Kentucky @ Iroquois Amphitheater

June 13 – Indianapolis, Indiana @ White River State Park

June 14 – Rockford, Illinois @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

June 16-17 – Eau Claire, Wisconsin @ Eaux Claires Festival

June 18 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Riverside Theater

June 23-25 – North Adams, [email protected] Sound Festival

July 8 – Madrid, [email protected] Cool Festival

July 13 – Pori, Finland @ Pori Jazz Festival

July 28 – Camden, New Jersey @ XPoNential Music Festival

July 30 – Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point

August 11 – Denver, Colorado @ Velorama Festival

[Consequence of Sound]