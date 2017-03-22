New Music: Wiki – “Icarus”

Today, Wiki has dropped his new joint “Icarus.” Although he and fellow New Yorker Your Old Droog teamed up for an EP last month, this new song is Wiki’s first piece of solo material since his 2015 debut LP Lil Me. In that time span co-Ratking member Hak left the group, but producer Sporting Life and Wiki did team up for “Nothing to Hide” last October.

The sparse, Rob Mack-produced track features the lyricist loosely synopsizing how he’s been in recent times. In short, it’s been rough but he’s still out here rapping: “Tired of the fuckery / Aspiring, you don’t hear the violin, try again.” Listen below.