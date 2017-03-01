New Music: Wavves Announce New Album You’re Welcome, Share Two Songs

Nathan Williams’ California beach fuzz-punk band Wavves have announced their upcoming sixth studio album, You’re Welcome, and shared the first two songs: “Daisy” and “You’re Welcome.” The new record is out May 19 from Williams’ label, Ghost Ramp.

Wavves’ previous album was 2015’s V. Hear “Daisy” and “You’re Welcome” below, then scroll down for the full track list and upcoming U.S. tour dates (U.K. dates are apparently in the works).

You’re Welcome

1. “Daisy”

2. “You’re Welcome”

3. “No Shade”

4. “Million Enemies”

5. “Hollowed Out”

6. “Come to the Valley”

7. “Animal”

8. “Stupid in Love”

9. “Exercise”

10. “Under”

11. “Dreams of Grandeur”

12. “I Love You”