Watch Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga Sing Elton John “Happy Birthday”

Elton John turned 70 over the weekend, and the legendary songsmith celebrated at a star-studded event in Los Angeles Saturday night. Among the attendees were Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga. That pair took up a duet of “Happy Birthday,” from Wonder’s 1980 Hotter Than July. You can watch video of that below.

Gaga also took to the piano for a solo turn, digging into her own hits. She played a downtempo version of “Born This Way,” as well as a take on “Bad Romance.” Watch clips of both songs below.