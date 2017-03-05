News \
Watch Father John Misty Perform “Total Entertainment Forever” and “Pure Comedy” on SNL
Literary rake Father John Misty took to Saturday Night Live last night, to do two cuts from his upcoming record, Pure Comedy. The first performance saw the debut of a new track, “Total Entertainment Forever,” one about having VR sex with Taylor Swift inside the Oculus Rift. “Now the future’s definition is so much higher than it was last year/ It’s like the images have all become real/ And someone’s living my life for me out in the mirror,” the artist also known as Josh Tillman sings on the cut. Watch the performance below:
Tillman also rolled out the title track from the new record, with a rollicking horn section. See it here:
Pure Comedy is due April 7th on Sub Pop.