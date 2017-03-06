Watch Vince Staples Tell Nardwuar How Ja Rule “Technically” Saved His Life

Vince Staples’ love for aughts’ cultural icons like Ja Rule and Bow Wow comes from the simple fact that he’s a ’90s baby who grew up during their peaks. Ja Rule also saved his life, technically. During his 10-minute interview with The Human Serviette Nardwuar, Staples talked about a variety of things: his producer’s No I.D.’s first album, Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” and Microsoft Encarta. Before they got to all of that, Staples talked about almost drowning while having Ja Rule and Ashanti’s “Always on Time” play in his head.

Nardwuar: Vince Staples, did a wave pool cause you to piss your pants? Staples: I think I peed on myself. Yeah, when I was a kid, I was in Raging Waters, and I peed on myself because I started drowning, and then I got scared like I’m about to die. And Ja Rule and Ashanti’s “Always on Time” was playing in my head, and then the lifeguard picked me up on his shoulder and walked me out. And then I ate a sandwich with my mom. Nardwuar: What do you think of Ja Rule now? Staples: I love Ja Rule, he’s amazing. Nardwuar: ‘Cause he saved your life. Staples: Hmmm. Technically. Wow technically, yeah, Ja Rule saved my life. Featuring Ashanti—we gotta give her her credit.

Watch the interview and “Always on Time” below. The latter may save your life.