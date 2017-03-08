Video: THEY. – “What You Want”

Quirky Los Angeles R&B duo THEY. are building hype around their debut album, Nü Religion: Hyena, by hitting the road for a world tour. If you can’t attend those shows there is at least a new dance-heavy video for their latest single off the album, which takes place entirely in a hotel hallway, and comes complete with a seizure warning. Like numerous tracks on Nü Religion: Hyena, the sonically daring “What You Want” pairs a somber guitar riff with an ornate club beat, a plaintive Weeknd-reminiscent melody, and a hot-potato energy that recalls Rae Sremmurd. Watch below.