Travis Scott Announces Bird’s Eye View Spring Tour

After spending the past few months falling through stages and cursing out security guards in autotune, Kanye West co-signed rapscallion Travis Scott has announced the Bird’s Eye View tour. After revealing the poster over the weekend, Scott shared over 30 dates—including shows at Coachella and Bonnaroo. No guest artists have been announced yet.

Scott has also said that he’s planning on releasing another album, Astroworld, later this year. Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, his sophomore effort, dropped last September. Check out the tour dates below.

Bird’s Eye View tour dates:

March 10 — New Orleans, LA @ Buku

March 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Jewel

April 12 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

April 14 & 21 — Indio, CA — Coachella

April 27 — Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale

April 30 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

May 2 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 4 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavillion

May 5 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union

May 6 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 7 — Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud

May 11 — Houston, TX @ Revention

May 12 – Oklahoma City, [email protected]

May 13 – Rogers, AK @ Walmart Amphitheatre

May 15 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

May 17 — St. Lous, [email protected]

May 18 — Milwaukee, WI. @ The Eagles Ballroom

May 19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

May 21 — Cleveland, OH @ Nautica

May 24 — Indianapolis, [email protected] Bureau

May 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavillion

May 27 — Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags

May 28 — St. Paul, MN @ Soundset

May 31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

June 1 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Center

June 2 – Eugeune, [email protected] Amphitheatre

June 8-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 25 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Wireless

July 6-8 – Frauenfeld, Germany @ Openair Frauenfeld

July 7 – Berlin, Germany @ Splash!

July 9 – Turku, Finland @ Ruisrock