News \
Travis Scott Announces Bird’s Eye View Spring Tour
After spending the past few months falling through stages and cursing out security guards in autotune, Kanye West co-signed rapscallion Travis Scott has announced the Bird’s Eye View tour. After revealing the poster over the weekend, Scott shared over 30 dates—including shows at Coachella and Bonnaroo. No guest artists have been announced yet.
Scott has also said that he’s planning on releasing another album, Astroworld, later this year. Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, his sophomore effort, dropped last September. Check out the tour dates below.
Bird’s Eye View tour dates:
March 10 — New Orleans, LA @ Buku
March 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Jewel
April 12 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
April 14 & 21 — Indio, CA — Coachella
April 27 — Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale
April 30 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
May 2 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 4 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavillion
May 5 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union
May 6 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 7 — Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud
May 11 — Houston, TX @ Revention
May 12 – Oklahoma City, [email protected]
May 13 – Rogers, AK @ Walmart Amphitheatre
May 15 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
May 17 — St. Lous, [email protected]
May 18 — Milwaukee, WI. @ The Eagles Ballroom
May 19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
May 21 — Cleveland, OH @ Nautica
May 24 — Indianapolis, [email protected] Bureau
May 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavillion
May 27 — Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags
May 28 — St. Paul, MN @ Soundset
May 31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
June 1 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Center
June 2 – Eugeune, [email protected] Amphitheatre
June 8-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
June 25 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Wireless
July 6-8 – Frauenfeld, Germany @ Openair Frauenfeld
July 7 – Berlin, Germany @ Splash!
July 9 – Turku, Finland @ Ruisrock
Monday
We livhttps://t.co/1X8uAoss8E pic.twitter.com/eVdg6RldhZ
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) March 5, 2017
BIRDS EYE TOUR PHASE 1 https://t.co/evVa2vUr9M
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) March 6, 2017