Tool Announce 2017 North American Tour

Tool will embark on a short North American tour this spring. The nine-date itinerary includes gigs in New England, Montreal, Detroit, and Chicago, as well as a previously announced headlining gig at Boston Calling music festival. Tool will also headline Governors Ball Music Festival in New York the first weekend of June.

No word on Tool’s next album, the subject of years of delay and drama. Check out all of the new dates below, and read SPIN’s story about two dudes who drove 24 hours straight to see Tool last year.

May 24 — Fairfax, Virginia @ Eaglebank Arena

May 27 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

May 28 — Boston, Massachusetts @ Boston Calling

May 30 — Rochester, New York @ Blue Cross Arena

May 31 — Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre

June 2 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

June 5 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Petersen Events Center

June 7 — Detroit, Michigan @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 8 — Chicago, Illinois @ Allstate Arena