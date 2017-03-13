News \
Tool Announce 2017 North American Tour
Tool will embark on a short North American tour this spring. The nine-date itinerary includes gigs in New England, Montreal, Detroit, and Chicago, as well as a previously announced headlining gig at Boston Calling music festival. Tool will also headline Governors Ball Music Festival in New York the first weekend of June.
No word on Tool’s next album, the subject of years of delay and drama. Check out all of the new dates below, and read SPIN’s story about two dudes who drove 24 hours straight to see Tool last year.
May 24 — Fairfax, Virginia @ Eaglebank Arena
May 27 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
May 28 — Boston, Massachusetts @ Boston Calling
May 30 — Rochester, New York @ Blue Cross Arena
May 31 — Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre
June 2 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
June 5 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Petersen Events Center
June 7 — Detroit, Michigan @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 8 — Chicago, Illinois @ Allstate Arena