New Music: Todd Rundgren – “That Could Have Been Me” ft. Robyn

As Pitchfork reports, veteran songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Todd Rundgren is gearing up to release a new album, White Knight. Unlike 2015’s experimental Runddans, it looks like it’s a return to his quirky but perfectly-shaped pop tunes. The dense list of collaborators, however, is enough to boggle the mind, or just get any good Rundgren fan extremely excited. Not only does it boast a set of Rundgren’s ’70s pop contemporaries (Daryl Hall, Donald Fagen, Joe Walsh), but it features contemporary acolytes like Dâm-Funk and goofy outliers like Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and super-shredder Joe Satriani.

Also, Robyn features on the first single, “That Could Have Been Me,” a cavernous, ’80s-tinged pop track that interpolates a bit of “Que Sera, Sera.” Rundgren cedes lead vocal duties to Robyn. Listen below, and also check out the full, batshit tracklist for White Knight, which is due out May 12 on Cleopatra Records.

1. Come

2. Got Your Back [ft. KK Watson with Dâm-Funk]

3. Chance for Us [ft. Daryl Hall with Bobby Strickland]

4. Fiction

5. Beginning (Of the End) [ft. John Boutte]

6. Tin Foil Hat [ft. Donald Fagen]

7. Look at Me [ft. Michael Holman]

8. Lets Do This [ft. Moe Berg]

9. Sleep [ft. Joe Walsh]

10. That Could Have Been Me [ft. Robyn]

11. Deaf Ears [ft. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross]

12. Naked & Afraid [ft. Betty LaVette]

13. Buy My T

14. Wouldn’t You Like to Know [ft. Rebop Rundgren]

15. This Is Not a Drill [ft. Joe Satriani with Prairie Prince and Kasim Sulton]