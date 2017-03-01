New Music: Thurston Moore – “Cease Fire”

Former Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore has kicked off March with his new song “Cease Fire.” The nefarious multi-section number is a direct commentary on gun violence, according to Moore. “The song is also about the power of love, in all its freedom of choice,” Moore said in a statement posted to his website. “A power that no gun can extinguish as love will rule always. Melt down your guns and kiss your neighbor.” Moore also got political in his last song “Chelsea’s Kiss,” which supported the campaign to free Chelsea Manning.

Listen to “Cease Fire” below.