Listen to Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s Era-Spanning Radiohead Mix

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood recently contributed original music to a show for designer Jun Takahashi’s brand Undercover, as a part of Paris Fashion Week. In an Instagram post, Undercover clarified that the 16-minute soundtrack to the show was the Radiohead members’ handiwork. The end of the mix culminates with isolated sections of piano, vocals, and electronics from The King of Limbs’ “Bloom.” FACT also notes that fans have identified heavily distorted elements from the recordings of “Glass Eyes,” “Spectre,” “Motion Picture Soundtrack” and “Everything In Its Right Place” in the piano-driven mix.

Decide for yourself; listen to a YouTube transfer of the mix (titled “Bloom – Creatures Mix for Jun Takahashi”), and watch the video of the eerie, futuristic Undercover show below. [FACT]