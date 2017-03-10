Video: The Weeknd – “I Feel It Coming” ft. Daft Punk

The Weeknd’s newest video is for “I Feel It Coming,” his second of two collaborations with Daft Punk from November’s Starboy. The clip, directed by Warren Fu of SeeOutLoud Productions, is rendered in VHS-like quality, finding Abel in an outfit recalling MJ, strutting on what looks like some distant rocky planet in another galaxy.

The Dune-like aesthetic makes for a more playful atmosphere than the average licentious Weeknd video. It’s worth sticking around until the end to see an apocalyptic typhoon turn Abel and his interplanetary lover to stone and crumble. In the epilogue, Daft Punk discover the now-ice-planet in space-age Lewis and Clark capes. It’s good stuff; enjoy below.