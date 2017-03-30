News \
The Ticket Sale for LCD Soundsystem’s Brooklyn Residency Was a Total Disaster
It was a neat premise: the reunited LCD Soundsystem, one of the bands that helped put the national spotlight on north Brooklyn’s music scene 15 years ago, playing a victory lap of hometown shows to open Brooklyn Steel, a new East Williamsburg concert hall owned by the regional concert promotions giant The Bowery Presents. James Murphy and crew christening the huge, gleaming, 1,800 capacity venue felt like a cap on the area’s transformation into a moneyed cultural mecca–something like the indie rock version of Jay Z opening Barclays Center with a string of shows in 2012. Unfortunately, and perhaps fittingly, it seems like no one in Brooklyn was able to actually get a ticket.
The tickets for the shows, which run April 6-11, went on sale today at noon, and sold out within minutes. A Twitter search for “LCD Soundsystem tickets” turns up lots and lots of fans who were upset at not being able to buy them, with some speculating that they’d been snapped up by bots employed by scalpers. On the secondary ticket market StubHub, there are dozens of scalped tickets listed for $260 each and upward at the time of this writing. Tickets to the shows were initially listed for $59.50.
After frustrated fans began making noise on Twitter, Brooklyn Steel’s account tweeted that it will attempt to combat scalpers by only distributing e-Tickets on the day of a given show, and that ticket distributor AXS will conduct a review of all orders “to make sure only fans get tix.”
We’ve reached out to representatives of The Bowery Presents for additional information on how the review will be conducted, and for additional comment on the LCD Soundsystem sale. We’ll update this post if we hear back.