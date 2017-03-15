Carl Newman Doesn’t Know Why Anyone at SXSW Showed Up to See the New Pornographers Play at 9 A.M.

South by Southwest is happening right now in sunny Austin, where thousands of the music industry’s movers and shakers have gathered to enjoy buzz bands and panels about paradigm shifts. The nonstop activity can begin to feel a little numbing for people unaccustomed to enjoying so much content at such a fast pace, and this morning, the New Pornographers’ Carl Newman had his moment of revelation. The New Pornos were scheduled to play at Austin’s W Hotel at nine in the morning, a fact that unsettled the band’s leader in a series of tweets.

Playing in front of people at 9 AM. This is fucked up. Why are people here? What the fuck. #SXSW — Carl Newman (@ACNewman) March 15, 2017

There must be 300 people here. It’s 9 AM. Whole thing feels wrong. #SXSW — Carl Newman (@ACNewman) March 15, 2017

I mean look at this. pic.twitter.com/Mt44DlIuop — Carl Newman (@ACNewman) March 15, 2017

Great news! People clapped for our songs! — Carl Newman (@ACNewman) March 15, 2017

There is that half a second after the song ends when you think “will they clap?” 9 times out of 10 they clap. — Carl Newman (@ACNewman) March 15, 2017

He’s not wrong. The New Pornographers are great, but why is anyone dressed and out of bed to see rock music at 9 a.m.? What is less rock n’ roll than an early start? Get some sleep, influencers. The music will wait.

The New Pornographers have a new record, Whiteout Conditions, which is out April 7.