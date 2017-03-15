News \

Carl Newman Doesn’t Know Why Anyone at SXSW Showed Up to See the New Pornographers Play at 9 A.M.

CREDIT: Jenny Jimenez

South by Southwest is happening right now in sunny Austin, where thousands of the music industry’s movers and shakers have gathered to enjoy buzz bands and panels about paradigm shifts. The nonstop activity can begin to feel a little numbing for people unaccustomed to enjoying so much content at such a fast pace, and this morning, the New Pornographers’ Carl Newman had his moment of revelation. The New Pornos were scheduled to play at Austin’s W Hotel at nine in the morning, a fact that unsettled the band’s leader in a series of tweets.

 

He’s not wrong. The New Pornographers are great, but why is anyone dressed and out of bed to see rock music at 9 a.m.? What is less rock n’ roll than an early start? Get some sleep, influencers. The music will wait.

The New Pornographers have a new record, Whiteout Conditions, which is out April 7.

Jeremy Gordon
Tags: sxsw, sxsw17, the new pornographers
