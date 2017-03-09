Netflix’s The Get Down Releases Part II Trailer

Part II of director Baz Luhrmann’s bank-breaking hip-hop-centric drama The Get Down is due to hit Netflix streaming on April 7, less than a year after the premiere of its first six episodes, which fit together more like a serialized epic film than a conventional TV show. Netflix has just premiered the first official trailer for the next section of the series, which takes place a year after the events of the first part. Mylene is now a disco star, and Zeke struggles to figure out how he wants to move forward with his future–embrace the corporate world or become a star in an unproven genre, where much of the business is being transacted in a mess of shady deals. Watch below.