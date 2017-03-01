New Music: The Drums Announce New Album “Abysmal Thoughts”, Share “Blood Under My Belt”

Brooklyn-based indie pop gems The Drums have announced a new album, “Abysmal Thoughts” (the quote marks are part of the title), and shared a cheerily heartsick first single, “Blood Under My Belt.” Drums frontman Johnny Pierce wrote and performed the songs on “Abysmal Thoughts”; the album was engineered by Eaters’ Jonathan Schenke, who’s also worked with Parquet Courts.

The Drums’ previous album was 2014’s Encyclopedia. “Abysmal Thoughts” is out June 16 on Anti, the band’s first album for the label. Hear “Blood Under My Belt” and see the album art track list below. The Drums are also on tour to SXSW; see all dates here.

“Abysmal Thoughts”

1. “Mirror”

2. “I’ll Fight for Your Life”

3. “Blood Under My Belt”

4. “Heart Basel”

5. “Shoot the Sun Down”

6. “Head of the Horse”

7. “Under the Ice”

8. “Are U Fucked”

9. “Your Tenderness”

10. “Rich Kids”

11. “If All We Share (Means Nothing)”

12. “Abysmal Thoughts”