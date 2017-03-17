News \
Here’s the Chainsmokers Singing Smash Mouth’s “All Star” Over “Closer”
Last night, EDM court jesters the Chainsmokers played at South by Southwest, the destination of all things authentic and cool. Our pal Chris DeVille at Stereogum went to the show, where he witnessed something very wild: the Chainsmokers flipping their mega-hit “Closer” into a cover of Smash Mouth’s “All Star.” Watch it below.
The Chainsmokers performed a very special version of “Closer” last night pic.twitter.com/zm2k3PX50Q
— Chris DeVille (@chrisdeville) March 17, 2017
Here they are doing straight-up Red Hot Chili Peppers karaoke:
Pretty fucked up. Read Stereogum’s full review here.