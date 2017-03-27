Stream Sun Kil Moon’s New Night Talks EP, Featuring a Cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Famous Blue Raincoat”

Haven’t finished digesting Sun Kil Moon’s mammoth February double-album Common as Light and Love Are Red Valleys of Blood? Too bad, there’s already more new Mark Kozelek to gnaw on: a 5-song EP called Night Talks which Kozelek will send you for free if you purchase any of the music on his label Caldo Verde Records directly off their website, beginning April 1. You can also purchase it on its own via iTunes.

The EP features 3 new songs (none of which pass the 10-minute mark, unlike last month’s LP) as well as the solo piano/vocal cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Famous Blue Raincoat”–which Kozelek performed in Cohen’s memory in San Francisco back in November–and a tune by folk-pop singer/songwriter and Caldo Verde artist Kath Bloom. You can stream the full EP below on YouTube.