Sufjan Stevens Announces Carrie & Lowell Live Concert Film

Sufjan Stevens’ most recent album, Carrie & Lowell, turns two today. If you missed your chance to see Stevens perform songs from that record on tour, or if you’d like to relive it, you’re in luck. On April 28, Asthmatic Kitty releases Carrie & Lowell Live, a concert film and audio recording documenting Stevens’ November 9, 2015 performance in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Carrie & Lowell Live, the video, will be available on YouTube and Vimeo. Carrie & Lowell Live, the audio, will be available on all major streaming platforms.

Today’s also the birthday of Lowell Brams, Stevens’ stepfather and the album’s titular Lowell. One song’s worth of video was already released via YouTube in 2016. Watch it below.

[Stereogum]