New Music: Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister – “Saturn”

Last month, Sufjan Stevens, composer Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner of the National, and drummer James McAlister began hinting at an upcoming collaborative album inspired by the solar system. Last night, the quartet formally announced Planetarium, and shared “Saturn,” which features Stevens’ heavily processed vocals.

Stevens, Dessner, and Muhly first collaborated on Planetarium songs for a live performance at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2013. Four years later, their new album is due out June 9 from 4AD. Below, hear “Saturn,” see the track list, and watch video of their 2013 live performance of “Jupiter” at BAM.

Update: “Saturn” now also has a music video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=95&v=49Jwh5CC_J4

Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, Bryce Dessner, James McAllister, Planetarium track list

1. “Neptune”

2. “Jupiter”

3. “Halley’s Comet”

4. “Venus”

5. “Uranus”

6. “Mars”

7. “Black Energy”

8. “Sun”

9. “Tides”

10. “Moon”

11. “Pluto”

12. “Kuiper Belt”

13. “Black Hole”

14. “Saturn”

15. “In the Beginning”

16. “Earth”

17. “Mercury”