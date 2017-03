Back from the recent release of his debut album Gang Signs & Prayers, Stormzy has shared a new video for the track “Cold.” The breakout MC spits flawlessly as shots of kids dressed as kings, businessmen, and doctors stare with menacing gazes. The track dissects his rise from South London into one of Britain’s biggest hitmakers, turning nights out with street gangs into lyrical takedowns in icy, methodic verse. Check it out below.