SPIN SXSW 2017 Showcases at Mazda Studio at Empire: Mastodon, Danny Brown, Lil Yachty, and More

SPIN, VIBE and Stereogum (in conjunction with Mazda) have united to celebrate artistry and innovation in music and technology at the 2017 SXSW conference in Austin, Texas. The music brands will come together to take over the city’s stalwart Empire Control Room and Garage (606 E. 7th St.) for a heavily stacked series of day parties and official nighttime showcases on the Empire Garage stage.

SPIN will present an inspired and eclectic multi-genre mix of artists, including Mastodon, Lil Yachty, Danny Brown, Kelela, Japanese Breakfast, DJ Esco, Bibi Bourelly, the Drums, Vagabon, Show Me the Body, Beach Slang, and many more.

Tuesday, March 14, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m

Wednesday, March 15, 7:00 p.m to 2:00 a.m.

Friday, March 17, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m to 2:00 a.m.

Stereogum and VIBE have an equally packed schedule, with the New Pornographers, Rick Ross, Sleigh Bells, Yo Gotti, Talib Kweli, Jamila Woods and Real Estate among the acts set to perform across the week’s day and night parties on the Empire Garage stage.

The Control Room will also host a series of official SXSW evening showcases for Neon Gold, Kitsuné, Zero Fatigue, and JuiceLand Radio.

Throughout the week, Mazda invites SXSW attendees to explore the brand’s challenger spirit by attending design, technology and innovation downloads at the Mazda Studio at Empire. The studio will feature Mazda designers and brand experts who will host new activities each day.

See below for the complete schedule of SPIN, VIBE, and Stereogum events happening at the Mazda Studio at Empire during SXSW 2017, March 13-17. The RSVP open now at MazdaStudio.com.

Mazda Studio at Empire Schedule (March 13-17)

Presented by SPIN, Stereogum and VIBE

MAZDA STUDIO AT EMPIRE GARAGE

MONDAY, MARCH 13

Heard’s 7th Annual Music Tech Mashup

11:30 Robert Glasper with Bilal, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott, Taylor McFerrin, Derrick Hodge, and Marcus Gilmore

10:00 Jacob Banks

7:00-10:00 Special Guest Local ArtistsTUESDAY, MARCH 14

SPIN Day Party

4:00 Lil Yachty

3:00 The Drums

2:00 Sofi Tukker

1:00 Kweku Collins

Stereogum Evening Showcase

1:00 Sleigh Bells

12:00 Real Estate

11:00 Girlpool

10:00 Julie Byrne

9:00 Hurray for the Riff Raff

8:00 Mothers

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Stereogum Day Party

4:00 The New Pornographers

3:00 Jamila Woods

2:00 Hand Habits

1:00 Tkay Maidza

SPIN Evening Showcase

1:00 Danny Brown

12:00 DJ Esco

11:00 Bibi Bourelly

10:00 Japanese Breakfast

9:00 Hippo Campus

8:00 Allison Crutchfield

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

VIBE Day Party

4:00 Talib Kweli with Live Band

3:00 JoJo

2:00 Rapsody

1:00 R.LUM.R

VIBE Presents Epic Records Evening Showcase

12:35 Rick Ross

11:55 Yo Gotti

11:15 Special Guest

10:30 Kent Jones

9:50 Divine Council

9:10 Nick Grant

8:35 Kodie Shane

8:00 Swift

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

SPIN Day Party

4:00 Kelela

3:00 Saba

2:00 Vagabon

1:00 Diet Cig

SPIN Evening Showcase

1:00 Show Me the Body

12:00 Mastodon

11:00 Beach Slang

10:00 Chastity Belt

9:00 Potty Mouth

8:00 The Regrettes

MAZDA STUDIO AT EMPIRE CONTROL ROOM

MONDAY, MARCH 13

12:30 Cut Chemist Presents Tunnel Vision

11:30 Techno Self (Deantoni Parks)

10:45 Mr. Lif

9:45 Special Guest

9:00 Open Mike Eagle

8:15 Mobley

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

JuiceLand Radio Showcase

12:30 Daedelus

11:15 Octopus Project

10:00 Anna Wise

9:15 Eliot Lipp

8:30 Iman Omari

7:45 Capyac

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Neon Gold Showcase

1:00 Bearson

12:30 Youngr

11:30 James Hersey

10:30 The Japanese House

9:30 Matt Maeson

8:30 Tei Shi

7:45 Flint Eastwood

7:30 Friendly Greg

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Kitsuné Showcase

1:00 Tasha the Amazon

12:25 Sammus

11:15 Pell

10:40 Topaz Jones

10:05 Trapo

9:30 Rome Castille

8:00 oddCouple

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Zero Fatigue Showcase

12:40 Smino

11:50 Monte Booker

11:00 Jean Deaux

10:10 Jay2

9:20 Via Rosa

8:30 Bari