Listen to Two New Songs From Richard Russell and Sampha

XL Recordings’ Richard Russell isn’t only a label owner, but an established producer. Having worked with jazz and R&B greats such as the late Gil Scott-Heron and Bobby Womack, Russell is now applying his skills to his own music. His upcoming project, which is called Everything Is Recorded, has a moody jazz aesthetic and will feature contributions from Kamasi Washington, Syd, Peter Gabriel, Brian Eno, Mark Ronson and Albarn. Russell recently discussed the new project on his radio show and debuted two new songs recorded with Sampha.

The songs “Close But Not Quite” and “Everything is Recorded” feature a slow, soulful piano with tastefully subtle percussive elements that bring out the electronic side of the project. Sampha lends the project his brooding, smooth vocals with a gorgeous, restrained warmth.

Listen to “Close But Not Quite” at 53:58 and “Everything Is Recorded” at 1:13:51 below.

