Sampha Teases a Short Film Also Called Process

This morning, Sampha tweeted out a one-minute teaser for a film by LA director Kahlil Joseph called Process. Joseph, who has also worked with Kendrick Lamar and FKA Twigs, produced the award-winning short film Until The Quiet Comes for Flying Lotus. His new project with Sampha shares a name with the singer’s debut album, which was released last month. Sampha did not reveal an exact release date for the film, but wrote in his tweet that the film would be “coming soon on Apple Music.”

Although the singer and producer hails from South London, the video depicts the singer and several others in a combination of urban, tropical, and beach landscapes. Read our review of Process here and watch the video below.