Video: Run the Jewels – “Legend Has It”

Run the Jewels have released their first music video for their January album RTJ3: a hallucinatory, politically-charged clip for “Legend Has It.” Directed by Brian Beletic, the video features Killer Mike and El-P quadrupled with some clever CGI, playing different characters in a surreal police lineup, which melts and transforms as some bad acid they take sets in. In the middle of the clip, mass incarceration statistics in America over the past few decades flash on the screen. The detectives on the other side of the glass ask the witness leading questions, attempting to deflect their attention away from police officers in the lineup. In a statement in RTJ’s Facebook post, Belectic clarified: “No bunnies were hurt in the making of this video.”

Watch the twisted narrative play out below.