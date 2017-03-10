New Music: Rick Ross – “Trap Trap Trap” ft. Wale and Young Thug

On March 17, Rick Ross will release his ninth studio album, Rather You Than Me. The new effort will feature a Chris Rock appearance and 14 tracks, including “Trap Trap Trap.” The new song features production that sounds spun off Dreamchasers 3’s strip club psychedelia and verses from Young Thug and Wale, who does well despite being “nothing like the trap niggas.” Stream “Trap Trap Trap” and check out Rather You Than Me’s tracklist below.

🔥 #RATHERYOUTHANME 3.17.17 A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:43am PST