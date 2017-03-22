Red Bull Music Academy NYC Will Feature Solange at the Guggenheim, Plus Gucci Mane and Zaytoven Doing Piano Ballads

The Red Bull Music Academy is returning to New York next month with gems that include a New Jack Swing talk with the genre’s architect Teddy Riley and a Prince set from house producer Moodymann. However, the two standouts are the events featuring the Grammy Award-winning Solange and Trap God Gucci Mane.

Solange will give a multimedia dance performance called An Ode To at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The piece will examine the themes from her 2016 breakthrough album A Seat at the Table through the “movement, installation work, and experimentation” with new musical arrangements, according to Red Bull’s press release. The performance is scheduled to take place May 18.

Gucci Mane’s performance takes the more straightforward approach by bringing the classically trained Zaytoven for a set that features just Guwop’s voice and the producer on the grand piano—a show likely inspired by their Tiny Desk concert at NPR. That’s expected to take place on May 16 at a to be announced location. See RBMA’s entire list of upcoming events below.