New Music: Raekwon – “This Is What it Comes Too” (Remix) ft. Ghostface Killah

Raekwon’s upcoming LP The Wild has the distinction of being his first album without a single Wu-Tang feature. However, the Chef at least has a remix of “This Is What it Comes Too” with his main partner-in-crime Ghostface Killah. The song, premiered over at Billboard, finds Ghostface following with the original track’s theme, a barrage of threats a little less absurd than the torture skit. Listen to what Raekwon calls the “Ironman Lunch Mix” below. The Wild is scheduled to drop this Friday.