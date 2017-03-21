New Music \
New Music: Perfume Genius – “Slip Away”
Mike Hadreas, aka Perfume Genius, has formally announced his new album, the follow-up to 2014’s Too Bright. No Shape is out May 5 via Matador. He’s also shared the video for first single “Slip Away,” a very Marie Antoinette clip in which Hadreas and a pal dance and gallivant around a number of colorful environments. Watch it below via The Fader, and find tour dates, album art, and a tracklisting.
“I pay my rent,” Hadreas said in a press release. “I’m approaching health. The things that are bothering me personally now are less clear, more confusing. I don’t think I really figured them out with these songs. There’s something freeing about how I don’t have it figured out. Unpacking little morsels, magnifying my discomfort, wading through buried harm, laughing at or digging in to the embarrassing drama of it all. I may never come out the other side but it’s invigorating to try and hopefully, ultimately helpful. I think a lot of them are about trying to be happy in the face of whatever bullshit I created for myself or how horrible everything and everyone is.”
No Shape:
Otherside
Slip Away
Just Like Love
Go Ahead
Valley
Wreath
Every Night
Choir
Die 4 You
Sides (feat. Weyes Blood)
Braid
Run Me Through
Alan
Tour:
Wed, May 10 – Magic Stick Lounge – Detroit, MI
Thu, May 11 – Virgin Mobile Mod Club – Toronto, ON
Fri, May 12 – Theatre Fairmount – Montreal, QC
Sat, May 13 – Royale – Boston, MA
Mon, May 15 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC
Tue, May 16 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY
Thu, May 18 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA
Fri, May 19 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC
Sat, May 20 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA
Sun, May 21 – Exit/In – Nashville, TN
Tue, May 23 – The Back Room at Colectivo – Milwaukee, WI
Wed, May 24 – Cedar Cultural Center – Minneapolis, MN
Thu, May 25 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL
Fri, June 16 – Eaux Claires Festival – Eau Claire, WI
Sat, June 17 – Eaux Claires Festival – Eau Claire, WI
Sat, July 15 – Imperial – Vancouver, BC
Sun, Jul 16 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR
Tue, Jul 18 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA
Wed, Jul 19 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA
Sun, Jul 23 – Capitol Hill Block Party – Seattle, WA