New Music: Perfume Genius – “Slip Away”

Mike Hadreas, aka Perfume Genius, has formally announced his new album, the follow-up to 2014’s Too Bright. No Shape is out May 5 via Matador. He’s also shared the video for first single “Slip Away,” a very Marie Antoinette clip in which Hadreas and a pal dance and gallivant around a number of colorful environments. Watch it below via The Fader, and find tour dates, album art, and a tracklisting.

“I pay my rent,” Hadreas said in a press release. “I’m approaching health. The things that are bothering me personally now are less clear, more confusing. I don’t think I really figured them out with these songs. There’s something freeing about how I don’t have it figured out. Unpacking little morsels, magnifying my discomfort, wading through buried harm, laughing at or digging in to the embarrassing drama of it all. I may never come out the other side but it’s invigorating to try and hopefully, ultimately helpful. I think a lot of them are about trying to be happy in the face of whatever bullshit I created for myself or how horrible everything and everyone is.”

No Shape:

Otherside

Slip Away

Just Like Love

Go Ahead

Valley

Wreath

Every Night

Choir

Die 4 You

Sides (feat. Weyes Blood)

Braid

Run Me Through

Alan

Tour:

Wed, May 10 – Magic Stick Lounge – Detroit, MI

Thu, May 11 – Virgin Mobile Mod Club – Toronto, ON

Fri, May 12 – Theatre Fairmount – Montreal, QC

Sat, May 13 – Royale – Boston, MA

Mon, May 15 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

Tue, May 16 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

Thu, May 18 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

Fri, May 19 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

Sat, May 20 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

Sun, May 21 – Exit/In – Nashville, TN

Tue, May 23 – The Back Room at Colectivo – Milwaukee, WI

Wed, May 24 – Cedar Cultural Center – Minneapolis, MN

Thu, May 25 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

Fri, June 16 – Eaux Claires Festival – Eau Claire, WI

Sat, June 17 – Eaux Claires Festival – Eau Claire, WI

Sat, July 15 – Imperial – Vancouver, BC

Sun, Jul 16 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

Tue, Jul 18 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

Wed, Jul 19 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

Sun, Jul 23 – Capitol Hill Block Party – Seattle, WA