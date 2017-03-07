Pavement’s Spiral Stairs Burned Weezer Pretty Good

Yesterday, the Republican Party revealed its long-awaited replacement for President Obama’s Affordable Health Care Act. The new plan serves as a massive tax cut for the rich by way of defunding Medicaid, and has been criticized for its conceptual vagueness. Overnight, a series of memes comparing Obamacare (good, original, valuable) to Trumpcare (bad, a copycat, cheap) sprouted on the web. Today, Pavement guitarist Spiral Stairs got in on the fun with a pretty quality Weezer diss:

Obamacare vs Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/hyc45hiq4C — spiral stairs (@spiralmusic) March 7, 2017

Weezer are great, but damn, Spiral, don’t hurt ‘em.