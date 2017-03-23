News \

If You Retweet Passion Pit to Support Science, You’ll Also Get Their Album for Free

PassionPit-1490278217
CREDIT: Passion Pit

Earlier this year, Passion Pit’s Michael Angelakos shared an album’s worth of unheard material via YouTube videos under an account called “The Wishart Group.” All of those videos have since been pulled down, but there is a way to receive the music (titled Tremendous Sea of Love) as a digital download: Hit the retweet.

Broad Institute neuroscientist Michael F. Wells is visiting Capitol Hill today and also running the @passionpit Twitter handle, answering questions about the importance of federal funding for science and research:

And if fans boost Wells’ message, they can ask for a reward from Angelakos:

Anna Gaca
Tags: passion pit
0