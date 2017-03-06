L.A. DIY Venue Non Plus Ultra Kills Live Music After City Crackdown

Since the fatal fire at Oakland’s Ghost Ship warehouse last December, DIY venues across the country face increased scrutiny from local officials. The latest target is Los Angeles’ Non Plus Ultra, where city building inspectors shut down a Thee Oh Sees show last Thursday night before the band took the stage.

Non Plus Ultra is operated by a nonprofit organization in a rented warehouse space, and like many similar venues, it was never able to secure city permits for live music, as the LA Weekly reports. Today, Non Plus Ultra’s founders shared a statement with the paper: Live music is out, although other services, like recording, are still operational.

“We have already begun the search for new locations that can better accommodate the live music experience we strive to provide,” the organizers wrote. “Non Plus Ultra is still available as a filming location and workspace. The stage and our separate multitrack recording room will remain set up for multitrack live session recording.”

