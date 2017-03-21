Nite Jewel Announces New Album Real High, Shares Video for “2 Good 2 Be True”

LA singer-songwriter Nite Jewel has announced that she will be releasing a new album at the beginning of May titled Real High. The album features contributions from previous collaborators Dâm Funk and Julia Holter.

Along with this announcement comes a music video for her single “2 Good 2 Be True.” The black-and-white clip features the artist dancing on a beach, then playing a strange version of chess with a faceless figure called Death. The song is a funk-influenced electronic dance track, full of groovy synth bass lines and melodic hooks.

Pre-order the album here and watch the new video below.