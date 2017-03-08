Video: Local Natives – “Dark Days”

LA indie-pop powerhouse Local Natives dropped a new video today for “Dark Days,” the latest single off their 2016 album Sunlit Youth. The video finds the band in Asia, South America, and the Pacific Islands, goofing around in the sunny settings of where they recorded the record last year. “Growing up in Southern California, we didn’t have many days without sun,” the band shared with Noisey. “‘Dark Days’ brought to mind good memories of swimming on rainy days and sneaking out to your girlfriend’s house.” Flush with light-leaks and sepia-toned saturation, the song and video capture the album’s languid leisure as its songwriters sit perched in hammocks and its bassist crashes against ebullient waves. Check it out below.