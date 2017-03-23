New Music: David Guetta – “Light My Body Up” ft. Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

French producer David Guetta has shared the lyric video for new track called “Light My Body Up.” Featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, the track switches up Guetta’s typical house template for a more conventional but still EDM-leaning rap beat that shares DNA with Nicki songs like “Beez in the Trap” and “Only.” The video presents faceless figures in a smoky, low-lit club, draped in flames and florescent lighting. The track is out today via Big Beat/Parlophone. Check out the video below.