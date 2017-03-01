Hear “Any Kind of Crowd,” a New Song From Sleater-Kinney/R.E.M. Supergroup Filthy Friends

Filthy Friends, the supergroup featuring Sleater-Kinney singer/guitarist Corin Tucker and R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck, debuted a new song called “Any Kind of Crowd” on last night’s episode of The Best Show With Tom Scharpling. The song–the band’s second release, after “Despierata” from last year–strikes an inviting midpoint between the sensibilities of the duo’s more famous bands, with Tucker softening the howl she employs with Sleater-Kinney to meet Buck’s mellow jangle. Hear it about five minutes into the Best Show episode, which you can listen to here.

“Any Kind of Crowd” will be released as a 7″ via Kill Rock Stars on Record Store Day, April 22.